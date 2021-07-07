Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 3,435 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CMBM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,595. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

