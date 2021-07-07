Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $3.50 Million Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. 1,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.