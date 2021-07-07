Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $7.98 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 178,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $7,303,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 86,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,944. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.87.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,750,704.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.