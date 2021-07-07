Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

DOCN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.