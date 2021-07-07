Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $388.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

