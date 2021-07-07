Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Primerica worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $242,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

In other Primerica news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

