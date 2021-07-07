Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $921.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.