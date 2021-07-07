Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 274,288 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 75.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,288 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT stock opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

