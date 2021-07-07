Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 57,660 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NCLH stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

