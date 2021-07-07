Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEVI opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $170,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,485 shares of company stock worth $19,086,299. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

