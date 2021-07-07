LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of LHC Group worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 849.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.77.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

