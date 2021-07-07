Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Life Storage worth $95,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 35.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Life Storage by 82.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 111.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 67,311 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.65. 2,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.48.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

