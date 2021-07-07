LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.
LFST stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.67.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
