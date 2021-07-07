LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

LFST stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

