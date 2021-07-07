Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 21.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after buying an additional 796,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after buying an additional 1,089,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

LIN stock opened at $288.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.