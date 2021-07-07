Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $34.85 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $34.85 million and $529,444.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00015878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,312,010 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

