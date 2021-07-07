LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. LivaNova makes up 6.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 2.66% of LivaNova worth $95,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,695. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

