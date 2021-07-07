LNZ Capital LP Purchases 36,748 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

LNZ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 12.5% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.75. 12,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.