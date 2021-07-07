Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 940,470 shares trading hands.

LOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

