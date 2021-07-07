Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

