Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $217,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,720,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 557,366 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,365 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.