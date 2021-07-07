Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

