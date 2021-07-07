Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after buying an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,740,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

