Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $149.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

