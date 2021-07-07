Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 285 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of MSM opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.