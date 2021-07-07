LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0554 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $34,829.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00929971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045494 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,535,130 coins and its circulating supply is 96,506,150 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

