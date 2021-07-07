Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.32. 115,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,052. The firm has a market cap of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

