Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LNEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY remained flat at $$38.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

