Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Up 2.2%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $645.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luxfer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

