Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Up 2.2%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $645.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40.
In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luxfer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.