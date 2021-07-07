MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.73. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 31,698 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 46.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

