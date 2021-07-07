ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

