ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 50,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

