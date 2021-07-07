Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 30,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

