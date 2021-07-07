Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

MFI stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.74. 386,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.50. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.20 and a 1-year high of C$30.67.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.