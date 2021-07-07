Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

MRO stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

