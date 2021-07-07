Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

LON:MARS traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90.55 ($1.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,062,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,020. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.64. The firm has a market cap of £597.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

