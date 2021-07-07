Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MARS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90.55 ($1.18). 2,062,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.64.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

