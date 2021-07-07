Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 697.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

