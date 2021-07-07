Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.90. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$12.63, with a volume of 432,780 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

