Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.24 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.