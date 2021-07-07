Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,340 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 942.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 363,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 328,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 68.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 166,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

