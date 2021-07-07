MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce sales of $205.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.66 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $828.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MXL opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,408 shares of company stock worth $7,936,666 in the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

