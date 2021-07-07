Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 533.8 days.

MZDAF stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.90.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

