Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $28.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 3.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.14% of Dover worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,892. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

