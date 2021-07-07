Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.