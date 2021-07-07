Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.19. 66,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

