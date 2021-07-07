Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Reduces Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. 863,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,356,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

