McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

