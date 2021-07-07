Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 118.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Medpace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,535. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

