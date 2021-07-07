Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 38.58 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of £169.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

