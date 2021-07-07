Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

